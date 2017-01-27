 Free EP: Phil J. - Nu Age Soul

2017 Rapzilla Freshman Phil J. released his new completely self-written, produced, and mixed free EP project entitled Nu Age Soul.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. Right Now
2. Lotto
3. The Bottom
4. Life Goes On
5. Everybody Knows
6. Better
7. More of You
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

