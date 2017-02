Exclusive Free Download: Jered Sanders - Don't Move That Mountain ft. Datin

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

A Rapzilla.com exclusive, fresh off the release of his new album, Jered Sanders features God Over Money artist Datin on a new free single, "Don't Move That Mountain."Jered explains the meaning of the song. "Sometimes, we have mountains in our way to test us. The mountains may not always be there for us to climb over, but to see the obstruction and depend on God to teach us what we need to learn while the view beyond is blocked. Sometimes, rather than pray the storm away, we've gotta learn to be grateful for the rain. Let's not rush to move a mountain God put there for us to learn from."