 Free Download: Skrip - If It Ain't One Thing

Download "It Ain't One Thing" from Skrip's latest self-produced album Exposition which released in November of last year.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Buy Exposition on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

