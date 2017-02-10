Free Download: Skrip - If It Ain't One Thing

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.