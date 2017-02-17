 Free Download: Buck Barnabas - War Ready

New York emcee Buck Barnabas is set to release his new free project The Lazarus Effect on Monday (Feb. 20) from Double Edge Ministries. Download the single "War Ready," produced by Kre8tor.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Buck Barnabas released a new music video and single called "War Ready," which is from his upcoming The Lazarus Effect project dropping Feb. 20th 2017 from Double Edge Ministries.

Watch Buck Barnabas' music video for his newest single "The Cross," from soon to be released project The Lazarus Effect.

Double Edge Ministries’ rapper Buck Barnabas understands the importance of his ministry beyond music, and this theme plays heavily into his new EP Streetlights in Egypt.

Check out all of the albums that released today (April 28, 2015).

Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Legendary emcee from The Cross Movement, John “The Tonic” Wells wanted to pay the new generation of Christian hip-hop and its listeners a little visit into his experiences navigating Christianity,…

