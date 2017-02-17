Free EP: JuiceBangers - I Got The Juice

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Florida-based artist King Chav released his first single, "Celebration," produced by COBRA Music Group's own Juice Bangers, from his forthcoming EP entitled Free $amples.
Houston-based artist Jkidd lays down a few verses over a beat produced by JuiceBangers for a track called "Desktop Freestyle."
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based artist Steven Malcolm released the music video for his latest single "Hot Boy" on Tuesday.
A track from his upcoming self-titled debut album, download TJP's single "Shine," featuring Phil J. and produced by JuiceBangers.