 Free EP: JuiceBangers - I Got The Juice

Download the new 4-track EP from JuiceBangers entitled I Got The Juice. Juice is 1/3 of COBRA, a music production group who's other members are Dirty Rice and Joseph Prielozny.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Tracklist:
1. #IGTJ ft. TJP
2. Dreamin' ft. Phil J
3. Timeless ft. Adrian Stresow, Topi Mandela, Kaleb Mitchell
4. Going Crzy ft. Chanté & TJP

Also available on iTunes or Amazon
