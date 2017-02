Free Album: P. Lo Jetson - To Infinity And Beyond

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Download Mississippi-based artist P. Lo Jetson's new twelve-track mixtape entitled"Inspired from both the Disney film, Toy Story and Hanna-Barbera’s The Jetsons, To Infinity and Beyond depicts the struggle believers face with being in the world but not of the world. Jetson’s upcoming release also illustrates how the fallen universe in which we reside in is not our final destination."The project features J. Carter, ChrissyLane, Mission, JG, K¥NG and more.1. Goin’ Up (feat. J. Carter)2. To Infinity and Beyond (feat. ChrissyLane)3. Lion of Judah4. Gotta Know5. Liberated6. All We Know7. Hype8. Known (feat. JG)9. Say So (feat. J. Carter)10. Mississippi x Da Bay (feat. Mission)11. Team Spirit (feat. and K-Zoe)12. Appreciated (feat. Micheal & Laurie Hall)