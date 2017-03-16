"The ultimate source of my being revolves around a supernatural being named "God". This song shows how I am not full of some magical glitter that helps me out. Rather I am blessed and prosperous because God is watching and protecting over me! I live life to the maximum knowing I should have been dead long ago, but God gave me a 2nd chance. With that said I will do all I can with the time I have left. " a press release stated.
Free Download: ILISH - No Luck
