 Free Download: ILISH - No Luck

Miami-based artist ILISH released the first single "No Luck" from his upcoming album.

"The ultimate source of my being revolves around a supernatural being named "God". This song shows how I am not full of some magical glitter that helps me out. Rather I am blessed and prosperous because God is watching and protecting over me! I live life to the maximum knowing I should have been dead long ago, but God gave me a 2nd chance. With that said I will do all I can with the time I have left. " a press release stated.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

