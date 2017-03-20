 Exclusive Free EP: Victor Cornelius - Reptar

A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, Broward County, Florida-based artist Victor Cornelius releases his new free EP project Reptar.

"The self proclaimed "Ratchet Bohemian" has been making a few waves on the South Florida scene and has been very intentional about Reptar impacting the unchurched culture in his community. "Some of my homies are pastors and some of my homies are dope boys. I just wanted to make art that all can relate too" said Victor in a recent interview with a local underground station."


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. Glory (Prod x The Frth)
2. Lake Nicotine (Prod x WindyGotHitz)
3. Snorlax Ft. Charles G (Prod x The Frth)
4. Tre One Ft. DeNya (Prod x WindyGotHitz)
5. Pray (Prod x Jairtheshadow)
6. Blessings (Prod x OXOV)
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

