 Free Download: C.J King - Tha Move ft. Jered Sanders

Atlanta artist C.J King will be releasing his new album The Session on April 14. Download King's first single from the project featuring God Over Money artist Jered Sanders, "Tha Move."


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

