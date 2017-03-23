Free Download: C.J King - Tha Move ft. Jered Sanders

in News
Rapzilla just received the inside scoop on the next God Over Money signing, and they just so happen to be a familiar face to a lot of Christian hip-hop fans.
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, fresh off the release of his new album Nobody Famous., Jered Sanders features God Over Money artist Datin on a new free single, "Don't Move That Mountain."
Jered Sanders talks to us about his new album 'Nobody Famous.' and more in the featured interview on our 51st episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.
Jered Sanders has not kept fans waiting for new music since he released his last full-length album, Hope Is Dope, for free exclusively on Rapzilla.com in Feb. 2016.