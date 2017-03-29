 Free EP: Hector Dominguez (fka Witness) - Misunderstood

Download Chicago-based artist Hector Dominguez (formerly known as Witness) newest free EP project Misunderstood - The Story of Hector Dominguez.

"These last two years of my life have been the most challenging for me," he said. "Both my wife and my father almost died within this time frame. I was ex-communicated from my community/fellowship group, and it caused me to really take a good look at my life.

"It was during this time that I started realizing things about myself and realized that God didn’t create me to impress anybody else. God created me to reflect him with my life, my wife, my children, my art, my walk and this is what I hope to communicate with my music. I’m giving you guys my all [on] this project, and if you rock with me after this, I really appreciate you. If you don’t get [it], it's cool, I guess I’m just misunderstood! Music should be a reflection of who you are, and I am Hector Dominguez, and this is my story.”


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
  1. Dennis Rodman (prod. OnBeatMusic)
  2. Misunderstood (feat. J. Carter) [prod. DFree]
  3. Bar Exam (feat. Matt Tisdale, Cutright, A. Ward, Loso & DJ Wade-O) [prod. DFree]
  4. Interlude (prod. D.Lylez & OZ)
  5. No Regrets (feat. D.Lylez) [prod. DFree & Mpax]
  6. Hope feat. Abby Valdez) [prod. DFree]
  7. Marathon (feat. Amberlea) [prod. DFree & D.Lylez]
  8. Outro (feat. Hillyana) [prod. DFree]


Also available to buy on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Hector Dominguez (fka Witness): The release date, cover & tracklist of 'Misunderstood'

in News
Chicago-based artist Witness announced this week that he has changed his stage name to his real name, Hector Dominguez, and he also revealed when his next project will drop.

Video: Witness - Dennis Rodman

in Music Videos
Chicago rapper Witness released his third single "Dennis Rodman" and a music video to go with it. The track is produced by OnBeatMusic and the visual was shot by David Saad.

Free Download: Witness - Bar Exam ft. Matt Tisdale, Cutright, A. Ward, Loso & DJ Wadeo

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download "Bar Exam" by Witness, a cypher track featuring some of his favorite rappers who have been killing it in the battle rap culture. Witness wanted to highlight the culture while bringing Hip…

Rapzilla Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 5 New Year's Eve

in News
On the fifth episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago, we are bringing you a special New Year's Eve show! Chris Chicago counts down his top 25 songs of 2015 and interviews Thi'sl, NF, Flame,…

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Kendrick Lamar Says New Album will Focus on God Being a Missing Component

in News
Kendrick Lamar was recently interviewed in the New York Times were he spoke about his creative drive and process. In the article he mentioned the biggest missing component in life – God.

Lecrae Speaks to Sway About 'White-Evangelicalism' & Hot 97 About Chance the Rapper

in News
Lecrae had a busy media day in NYC this week as he made stops at both Shade 45’s ‘Sway in the Morning’ and Hot 97’s ‘Ebro in the Morning’.

TOP 5 SONGS OF THE MONTH

TOP 5 DOWNLOADS OF THE MONTH

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Mike Sarge Outta Line
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags