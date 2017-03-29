Free EP: Hector Dominguez (fka Witness) - Misunderstood

"These last two years of my life have been the most challenging for me," he said. "Both my wife and my father almost died within this time frame. I was ex-communicated from my community/fellowship group, and it caused me to really take a good look at my life.
"It was during this time that I started realizing things about myself and realized that God didn’t create me to impress anybody else. God created me to reflect him with my life, my wife, my children, my art, my walk and this is what I hope to communicate with my music. I’m giving you guys my all [on] this project, and if you rock with me after this, I really appreciate you. If you don’t get [it], it's cool, I guess I’m just misunderstood! Music should be a reflection of who you are, and I am Hector Dominguez, and this is my story.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Tracklist:
- Dennis Rodman (prod. OnBeatMusic)
- Misunderstood (feat. J. Carter) [prod. DFree]
- Bar Exam (feat. Matt Tisdale, Cutright, A. Ward, Loso & DJ Wade-O) [prod. DFree]
- Interlude (prod. D.Lylez & OZ)
- No Regrets (feat. D.Lylez) [prod. DFree & Mpax]
- Hope feat. Abby Valdez) [prod. DFree]
- Marathon (feat. Amberlea) [prod. DFree & D.Lylez]
- Outro (feat. Hillyana) [prod. DFree]
Also available to buy on iTunes