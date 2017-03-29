Free EP: Hector Dominguez (fka Witness) - Misunderstood

Hector Dominguez (fka Witness): The release date, cover & tracklist of 'Misunderstood' in News Chicago-based artist Witness announced this week that he has changed his stage name to his real name, Hector Dominguez, and he also revealed when his next project will drop.

Video: Witness - Dennis Rodman in Music Videos Chicago rapper Witness released his third single "Dennis Rodman" and a music video to go with it. The track is produced by OnBeatMusic and the visual was shot by David Saad.

Free Download: Witness - Bar Exam ft. Matt Tisdale, Cutright, A. Ward, Loso & DJ Wadeo in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Download "Bar Exam" by Witness, a cypher track featuring some of his favorite rappers who have been killing it in the battle rap culture. Witness wanted to highlight the culture while bringing Hip…