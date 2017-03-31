 Free EP: Erica Mason - Pretty N Radical

2017 Rapzilla Freshman Erica Mason released her debut EP Pretty N Radical in October of last year. Download the full project for free below.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. Ain't Worried
2. Like It Love It
3. Silly Boi
4. Moving On
5. No Joke

Also available to buy on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

