 Free Download: Ty Brasel - HUMBLE. Freestyle

Ty Brasel released a new freestyle over the Mike Will Made-It produced instrumental for Kendrick Lamar's newest song "HUMBLE." Listen and download the track for free below.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

