Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

Free Download: Ty Brasel - Humble Freestyle in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Ty Brasel released a new freestyle over the Mike Will Made-It produced instrumental for Kendrick Lamar's newest song "HUMBLE."

Music Video Premiere: Lawren - Slums ft. WHATUPRG & Ty Brasel in Music Videos A Rapzilla.com premiere, Lawren released the first single and music video, "Slums" featuring WHATUPRG and Ty Brasel, from his upcoming third project entitled As You Pass, Go..

Music Video: Trip Lee - Too Cold in Music Videos Trip Lee released a music video for his single "Too Cold" on Tuesday. The track comes from the Reach Records recording artist's latest project The Waiting Room, which came out in December of last…