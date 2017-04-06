Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

CLICK HERE FOR FREE DOWNLOAD
KB hints of a new album when he cuts his verse off and says, “Wait, I gotta save some for the album.”
He also urges listeners to pick up tickets for the Tempo Tour.
The tour will feature Social Club Misfits and Swoope.
Tour Dates4/6 - Lima, OH
4/7 - Taylor, MI
4/8 - Grand Rapids, MI
4/9 - Columbus, OH
4/20 - Harrisonburg, VA
4/21 - Lynchburg, VA
4/22 - Cincinnati, OH
4/23 - Hagerstown, MD
4/25 - Northport, AL
4/26 - Tuscaloosa, AL
For tickets and more information click here.