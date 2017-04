Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

Tour Dates

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're giving an exclusive download of the new song for free!KB hints of a new album when he cuts his verse off and says, “Wait, I gotta save some for the album.”He also urges listeners to pick up tickets for the Tempo Tour The tour will feature Social Club Misfits and Swoope.4/6 - Lima, OH4/7 - Taylor, MI4/8 - Grand Rapids, MI4/9 - Columbus, OH4/20 - Harrisonburg, VA4/21 - Lynchburg, VA4/22 - Cincinnati, OH4/23 - Hagerstown, MD4/25 - Northport, AL4/26 - Tuscaloosa, ALFor tickets and more information click here