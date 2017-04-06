 Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're giving an exclusive download of the new song for free!



CLICK HERE FOR FREE DOWNLOAD

KB hints of a new album when he cuts his verse off and says, “Wait, I gotta save some for the album.”

He also urges listeners to pick up tickets for the Tempo Tour.

The tour will feature Social Club Misfits and Swoope.

Tour Dates

4/6 - Lima, OH
4/7 - Taylor, MI
4/8 - Grand Rapids, MI
4/9 - Columbus, OH
4/20 - Harrisonburg, VA
4/21 - Lynchburg, VA
4/22 - Cincinnati, OH
4/23 - Hagerstown, MD
4/25 - Northport, AL
4/26 - Tuscaloosa, AL

For tickets and more information click here.
