Exclusive Free Download: Davis Absolute - The Body (Remix) ft. Oscar Urbina, Jarry Manna, Dezzy Yates & Shiwan

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

"To follow-up the original "The Body" track, Davis Absolute reached out to budding upcomers Oscar Urbina, Jarry Manna, Dezzy Yates, and Shiwan to bring it back a second time around. "Unity is hugely important within our culture. Not only among brothers as rappers, but also among brothers as spiritually accountable as well. Without our family, we will always fall short.'"Download the track for free exclusively from Rapzilla.com!