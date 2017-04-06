Exclusive Free Download: Davis Absolute - The Body (Remix) ft. Oscar Urbina, Jarry Manna, Dezzy Yates & Shiwan

in Music Videos
Oscar Urbina, does more than just rap, he's also an eighth-grade teacher, and used this experience as the latest inspiration for his single and music video for "Teacher Chronicles."
Rap artist Oscar Urbina just unveiled the intense MP2 Darkness mixtape, the tracklisting, the album's features and the April 11th release date.
A Rapzilla.com premiere, respected Miami rapper Oscar Urbina eloquently dismantles the learning standards for students in his new song, “Teacher Chronicles,” the first single from his forthcoming…
Skrip released a new self-produced single, "New Year" featuring Jarry Manna.