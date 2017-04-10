Free EP: C.J King - The Session

Free Download: C.J King - Tha Move ft. Jered Sanders in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Atlanta artist C.J King will be releasing his new album The Session on April 14. Download King's first single from the project featuring God Over Money artist Jered Sanders, "Tha Move."

Bizzle signs Jered Sanders to God Over Money

Rapzilla just received the inside scoop on the next God Over Money signing, and they just so happen to be a familiar face to a lot of Christian hip-hop fans.

Exclusive Free Download: Jered Sanders - Don't Move That Mountain ft. Datin

A Rapzilla.com exclusive, fresh off the release of his new album Nobody Famous., Jered Sanders features God Over Money artist Datin on a new free single, "Don't Move That Mountain."