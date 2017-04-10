 Free EP: C.J King - The Session

Atlanta-based rapper and soulful singer C.J King releases his new project The Session on April 14th. Rapzilla is bringing you an advanced free download of the up-and-coming artist's EP!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. ChurchBoi
2. Got That
3. Tha Move ft. Jered Sanders
4. So High ft. Aaron Cole
5. Perfect 4 Me
6. Like That

Support by pre-ordering the EP on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

