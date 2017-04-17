 Free Download: Jered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)

God Over Money newest artist Jered Sanders features his label head Bizzle on a remix of Migo's hit single "Bad & Boujee" called "Sinner Man."



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

