Free Download: Davis Absolute - HISWORTH (Kendrick Lamar DUCKWORTH Remix)

"To follow-up the original "The Body" track, Davis Absolute reached out to budding upcomers Oscar Urbina, Jarry Manna, Dezzy Yates, and Shiwan to bring it back a second time around. "Unity is hugely…
Download 2015 Rapzilla Freshmen artist Davis Absolute's latest free single "Jericho," produced by Humble Beast in-house producer Daniel Steele.
2015 Rapzilla Freshmen artist Davis Absolute is readying the release of his first completely original project. Listen and download the self-produced title track and intro to his upcoming Absolutes EP.
Atlanta-based DJ Mykael V releases his latest free song "Run" featuring Xist Music recording artists Swift and Davis Absolute. Mykael says the P.Soul produced track "is about the illusion of chasing…