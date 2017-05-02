 Free EP: Angie Rose - Sipp'n Coffee in The Bakery

Listen to and download 2017 Rapzilla Freshman artist Angie Rose's new mixtape EP project entitled Sipp'n Coffee in The Bakery.

"This project is for the kids that grew up banging beats on a table just so they could rap. The kids that remember rap cyphers in the middle of a staircase or crowded hall. Angie Rose and The Baker take us on a journey to the 90's with a combination of laid back beats, drenched in nostalgic samples, and rhymes that bleed metaphor, simile and calculated flow. You hear the hunger of an up and coming artist, the lessons learned, and the essence of a kid that grew up in the streets of New York and fell in love with hip hop."


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. Limited Vision (Black Coffee)
2. Fiya (Caramel Machiatto) ft. Lish
3. LaLaLa (double shot of espresso) ft. Oswin Benjamin
4. Angel Eyes (Iced Hazelnut coffee)
5. Bright Lights Acoustic (Cafe Con Leche) [Bonus]

Also available on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

