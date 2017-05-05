 Free Download: Illijam - Enjoy (Prod. by Lex Luger)

Illijam released a new free single called "Enjoy," which is produced by Lex Luger with co-production from Rey.Oh.Eight.

"Enjoy" is a light-hearted, stream-of-consciousness type track, with the overall theme being: "The chief end of man is to glorify God by enjoying Him forever" (West Minister Shorter Catechism, John Piper)." a press release stated.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Also available on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

