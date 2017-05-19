 Free Download: Ezekiel Judah - Luvv Urself ft. Ruslan

Ezekiel Judah released "Luvv Urself" featuring Ruslan, the first single from his upcoming project coming this summer.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

