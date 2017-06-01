Free Download: Dru Bex - Gamez

in News
Dru Bex is our featured artist interview for the 57th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!
in News
After the release of his EP's Imperfect Messenger, 2+1 (Rapzilla Exclusive) and recent singles "Running Man," "Good Riddance" and "Finally Found," Dru Bex will be releasing his debut album 'The Good…
in Music Videos
Dru Bex released a music video for a single called "Good Life" featuring Charlene Nash.
in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
aA Rapzilla.com exclusive, Role Model Records are putting out two free two projects today, one from Shopé entitled 4Real and another from Dru Bex entitled 2+1.