Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

wordsplayed released a music video for "Clowntown," the title-track from his debut EP which dropped in March of last year from Andy Mineo's Miner League label.
After much speculation and conspiracy theory from the fans, it is true, a Friends and Family Tour with Andy Mineo and Social Club Misfits is finally happening, and this time around they are bringing…
Andy Mineo debuted a new single with a music video titled "Kidz" featuring wordsplayed.
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.