 Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Popular Tags