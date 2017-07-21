 Free Download: Schaffer - Elevators

Mississippi-based artist Schaffer released his new single "Elevators" on Friday. Listen and download the song below.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

