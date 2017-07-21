 Free Download: T.Prophet - Made A Way ft. Jered Sanders

T.Prophet released a new single for free featuring God Over Money artist Jered Sanders, "Made A Way."


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Jered Sanders Reveals Mixtape Name, Tracklist, and Release Date

in News
Freshly signed God Over Money rapper Jered Sanders is dropping his first project for the label this Friday, VERSEatility Mixtape.

Jered Sanders Offers Sneak Peek at Upcoming Mixtape

in News
Hot off the buzz of his acclaimed Nobody Famous, Jered Sanders offered a glimpse into what he's got coming next.

Free Download: Jered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
God Over Money newest artist Jered Sanders features his label head Bizzle on a remix of Migo's hit single "Bad & Boujee" called "Sinner Man."

Free EP: C.J King - The Session

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Atlanta-based rapper and soulful singer C.J King releases his new project The Session on April 14th. Rapzilla is bringing you an advanced free download of the up-and-coming artist's EP!

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Music Video: Andy Mineo - Kidz ft. wordsplayed

in Music Videos
Andy Mineo debuted a new single with a music video titled "Kidz" featuring wordsplayed.

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

TOP 5 SONGS OF THE MONTH

TOP 5 DOWNLOADS OF THE MONTH

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD



Popular Tags