 Free EP: Hyper Fenton & Moflo Music - TERABITHIA

Texas-based aritst Hyper Fenton and Detroit producer Moflo Music collaborated and released a new EP titled TERABITHIA.

Listen and download the project for free below.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Also available on iTunes or Amazon

EP Bio:
After realizing a vast number of Christian Hip-Hop/Rap artists lack original style, Hyper Fenton and Moflo Music refuse to settle to just be "Christian Versions" of some other artist's sound. Instead they dare to bridge the gap by doing what God has called them to do, create real art, real expression, all while having a real faith in Jesus Christ. This is their attempt at that bridge. This is Hyper Fenton and Moflo Music’s new EP, TERABITHIA.

Tracklist
1. Jumanji
2. Watch Your Step (Dangerous)
3. Spending
4. MINIMUM
5. Dinosaur
6. Outer Space
7. Whitney Houston
8. Suburbs
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

