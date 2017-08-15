 Free Download: Doxamillion - Dios Mio ft. Angie Rose

Doxamillion released a new free self-produced single featuring 2017 Rapzilla Freshman artist Angie Rose, "Dios Mio."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Angie Rose on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 70

in News
Angie Rose is the featured artist interview on our 70th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Doxamillion on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 63

in News
Doxamillion is our featured artist interview for the 63rd episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Video: Angie Rose - Limited Vision (Black Coffee)

in Music Videos
Watch Angie Rose's video for "Limited Vision (Black Coffee)" from her Sipp'n Coffee In The Bakery mixtape available now.

Music Video: Doxamillion - KANE

in Music Videos
Doxamillion released his new album LXFE LXKE today. Also, Dox dropped a video for the intro track titled "KANE."

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Shai Linne: Dear CHH

in Story
Dear CHH, This is Shai Linne. Some of you have known me for a while. For some of you, your first introduction to me was through some hard things I said on a couple of recent songs. If that’s you, I’m…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

TOP 5 SONGS OF THE MONTH

TOP 5 DOWNLOADS OF THE MONTH

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

James Daytona New Fire
Free Download

Popular Tags