 Free Download: DJ DB405 - All That (Remix) ft. 1K Phew & Parris Chariz

"DJ DB405, 1K Phew, and Parris Chariz collaborate on a new remix that serves as an anthem for a new generation. Keep pressing forward and strive to excel even when odds aren't in your favor.

Produced by Hipaholics."


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Also available on iTunes or Amazon
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

