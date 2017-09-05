Free Download: Byron Juane - 2 Parts

in Story
Dear CHH, This is Shai Linne. Some of you have known me for a while. For some of you, your first introduction to me was through some hard things I said on a couple of recent songs. If that’s you, I’m…
in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.
in News
Lecrae's long-awaited follow-up album to 2014's Anomaly officially has release time frame and a name after the rapper's social media announcement's today.
in News
Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.