 Free Download: Byron Juane - 2 Parts

Byron Juane (formerly K¥NG) released a new single on Tuesday, "2 Parts" produced by Cardec.

"There’s always more to life than what it seems. Shedding light onto the unforeseen, "2 Parts" encourages listeners to look beyond presented truths."


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Also available to buy on iTunes
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

