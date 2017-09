CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Listen and download Shiwan's new single "Mortals," produced by SB The Wavegod."'Mortals" talks about the tragedy that's all around Society. Sometimes we question God whats going on, but He is the solution to all the problems we have. Even though we are mortals, He is immortal, never - ending."