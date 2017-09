Free Download: Serge - Swish

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Serge released "Swish," the first single from his upcoming project partnering with RMG Amplify,out Oct. 27."'Swish" is a high energy motivational record for the masses. We all face obstacles and challenges in life but can never be defeated once we decide what the outcome will be. Serge's message to the people is though he's faced different challenges in the past few years, he's back and he's here to stay."Check out "Swish" on Spotify