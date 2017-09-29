Free Download: Serge - Swish

Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date in News Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

NF Reveals Album Title, Release Date, and Cover in News NF has been dropping subtle clues about his next project over the last couple of weeks and now he has finally let the cat out of the bag.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed in News KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.