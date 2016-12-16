 Trip Lee answers, 'Can a Christian love Jesus but not the church?'

Christian Hip Hop News

Trip Lee, teaching pastor at Cornerstone Church in Atlanta, answered in his latest interview with The Gospel Coalition whether or not a Christian can love Jesus but not the church.

Trip, who is also a hip-hop artist, released a new album titled The Waiting Room last week.

Buy The Waiting Room on iTunes, and watch Trip's interview below.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller and Global Grind.

