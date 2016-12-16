Trip Lee answers, 'Can a Christian love Jesus but not the church?' Trip Lee, teaching pastor at Cornerstone Church in Atlanta, answered in his latest interview with The Gospel Coalition whether or not a Christian can love Jesus but not the church. Trip, who is also a hip-hop artist, released a new album titled The Waiting Room last week. Buy The Waiting Room on iTunes, and watch Trip's interview below. About the AuthorDavid Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller and Global Grind. Facebook Social Comments