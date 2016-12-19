 Steven Malcolm announces the release date of his 4 AGAINST 5 debut album

Christian Hip Hop News

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based artist Steven Malcolm has announced when his debut album on 4 AGAINST 5 (of Word Entertainment) will drop.

4 AGAINST 5 will release Malcolm's project on Feb. 17. Production will be featured from Derek Minor, Beam (Tyshane Thompson) and COBRA members Dirty Rice, Joseph Prielozny and Juice Banger$.

"Releasing [Malcolm's] debut project with 4 AGAINST 5, where we exist to spread a passion for Jesus through the universal language of quality hip-hop, is why I do what I do," Prielozny, Senior Director of A&R at Word, said. "I can’t wait to start sharing it with the world."

Rapzilla.com premiered the music video for Malcolm's lead single, "Hot Boy", last week.
About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller and Global Grind.

