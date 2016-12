About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Chance the Rapper appeared on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and once again showed that he wasn’t afraid to talk about Jesus on network television.He performed a gospel inspired tune “Finish Line/Drown.”Chance yelled out “Happy Birthday Jesus” and also had a guest vocal prayer.During a choir infused bridge of the song, they sang “Jesus rescue me” and Chance responded with, “I like when you say His name on network TV like that.”Watch the performance below:What do you think of the performance?