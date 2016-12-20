 No Malice Documentary 'End of Malice' Now on Netflix

Christian Hip Hop News

Back in March, No Malice’s “The End of Malice” documentary was released. The film showed the transition of the rapper from his life of fame as a member in the Clipse to his journey to finding Christ. The documentary is now available to stream on Netflix.

The 43 minute film was uploaded to the streaming service on December 17.

If you have a Netflix account and haven’t already seen this powerful movie, check it out now.

Watch the trailer below:

The End of Malice Netflix Preview - The Impact of Pharrell from John Humphrey on Vimeo.



For more information on “End of Malice” and No Malice’s own words on the documentary, see Rapzilla’s exclusive story here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

