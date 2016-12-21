 Aaron Cole on Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 46

Aaron Cole talks about his newest EP If I Can Be Honest and more in the featured interview on our 46th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.

Download Aaron Cole's EP If I Can Be Honest for free here or buy it on iTunes.



Social Club Misfits – Pop Out Revenge ft. Amari
1K Phew & Tonio - Church Gone Wild
Lecrae - Can’t Stop Me Now
What’s Poppin’ With David Daniels
Dre Murray - TINGS
Tye Tribbett - Work It Out
Sons of Intellect – World Wide (Throwback Thursday)
Andy Mineo – Who Else ft. Social Club Misfits

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Aaron Cole Interview Part 1
Aaron Cole – Cole (Intro)
Aaron Cole Interview Part 2
Graham Saber – Do What I Gotta Do
Aaron Cole Interview Part 3
Aaron Cole – Got No Choice
Aaron Cole Interview Part 4
Aaron Cole & John Reuben – Believe

LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
NF - Intro 2
Tedashii - Perfect O.Williams Remix
Skrip - Break It Down
Gawvi - Look At You ft. wordsplayed.
Canon - Over Do It ft. Derek Minor
Andy Mineo – Desperados
NF – Real
Viktory – We Won't Stop
KB - I Believe ft. Mattie (Ben Ghaderian Remix)
Andy Mineo - Lay Up ft. wordsplayed.
Canon - The Family

Chris Anthony - Ship in a Bottle ft. Mia Hunt
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. MidCentury Modern - They Will Know ft. Derek Webb
#3. Zach Banes - YNG X DTRMND (Remix) ft. Alano Adan & Adrian Stresow
#2. Deraj - Sometimes ft. Adrian Stresow
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Young Noah – Be Honest
#1. Trip Lee - Billion Years ft. Taylor Hill
Thi’sl - Tears ft. Ellie Holcomb
Sho Baraka – Here, 2016 ft. Lecrae
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

