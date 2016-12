Aaron Cole on Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 46

About the Author

Aaron Cole talks about his newest EPand more in the featured interview on our 46th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Download Aaron Cole's EPfor free here or buy it on iTunes Social Club Misfits – Pop Out Revenge ft. Amari1K Phew & Tonio - Church Gone WildLecrae - Can’t Stop Me NowWhat’s Poppin’ With David DanielsDre Murray - TINGSTye Tribbett - Work It OutSons of Intellect – World Wide (Throwback Thursday)Andy Mineo – Who Else ft. Social Club MisfitsRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentAaron Cole Interview Part 1Aaron Cole – Cole (Intro)Aaron Cole Interview Part 2Graham Saber – Do What I Gotta DoAaron Cole Interview Part 3Aaron Cole – Got No ChoiceAaron Cole Interview Part 4Aaron Cole & John Reuben – BelieveLIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE GNF - Intro 2Tedashii - Perfect O.Williams RemixSkrip - Break It DownGawvi - Look At You ft. wordsplayed.Canon - Over Do It ft. Derek MinorAndy Mineo – DesperadosNF – RealViktory – We Won't StopKB - I Believe ft. Mattie (Ben Ghaderian Remix)Andy Mineo - Lay Up ft. wordsplayed.Canon - The FamilyChris Anthony - Ship in a Bottle ft. Mia HuntRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. MidCentury Modern - They Will Know ft. Derek Webb#3. Zach Banes - YNG X DTRMND (Remix) ft. Alano Adan & Adrian Stresow#2. Deraj - Sometimes ft. Adrian StresowRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekYoung Noah – Be Honest#1. Trip Lee - Billion Years ft. Taylor HillThi’sl - Tears ft. Ellie HolcombSho Baraka – Here, 2016 ft. Lecrae