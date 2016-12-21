 Watch A. Ward's biggest battle yet in KOTD

Christian Hip Hop News

In King of the Dot, one of the most prestigious rap battle leagues in the world, Christian hip-hop artist A. Ward faced off versus veteran battler Real Deal in a showdown that was just released online.

KOTD founder Organik called it a Battle of the Year contender.

Warning: Explicit language is used. Fast forward to 1:47 for the battle.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller and Global Grind.

