 Christmas on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 47

We've got a 2 hour non-stop Christmas music mix for our 47th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Pettidee – Time of the Year ft. Philip Ray
Lil Prophet – It's Ya Birthday Ft. La Christ & K.A.S.
Philip Ray – We're Gonna Make It
Maj – Carol of The Kings ft. Gabe Real & Liquid
DC Talk – Yo Ho Ho
Toby Mac – O Come, All Ye Faithful
Jehovah Jireh Production – Rock the Christmas Bells
Blanca – Winter Wonderland
Aaron Cole & John Reuben – Believe
Glee - We Need a Little Christmas
Lecrae - Tell the World (Christmas trap edit)
Social Club Misfits - Misfit Christmas 2013
Rawsrvnt - White Christmas
Thi'sl - The Greatest Gift Ever ft. J.R.
B SHOC - Jesus Jump
Toby Mac - Little Drummer Boy
Mazeedi & Jason Pitts - We Three Kings ft. Sam Tsui & Yasmeen Al
Page One, Theory Hazit MG the Visionary & DJ Because - We Three Kings

Bing Crosby - Happy Holiday (Beef Wellington Remix)
Cameron Johnson - Santa Shuffle ft. Dre Murray
Humble Tip - Christmas Time ft. The Gyft
Cameron Johnson - A Rap Song About Christmas ft. Dre Murray
Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmas Time
Beacon Light - Jingle Bells Hip Hop Christmas Rap Remix (Jesus is the Way)
TRU-SERVA - One Horse Sleigh
Pettidee - No Chimney
Flame, V. Rose & Young Noah - Clear Sight Christmas
Family Force 5 - Angels We Have Heard On High
TobyMac - Little Drummer Boy
Humble Tip - Merry Christmas
TRU-SERVA - The First Noel
Andy Mineo – 12 Days of Christmas
Big Fil - Holy Night
Young Noah - This Christmas
Folk Angel - Ring Christmas Bells (Carol Of The Bells) ft. Tedashii
V. Rose - It's Christmas
Black Knight - A Very Special Christmas ft. FLO & JustWord
B-SHOC - The Christmas Clap ft. Mello
B-SHOC - Happy Hip Hop Christmas
Gemstones - The Gift
The Image Church ft. Jeremy, Big Fil, Pastor Jay - Christmas In The 'Ville
