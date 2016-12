Christmas on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 47

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

We've got a 2 hour non-stop Christmas music mix for our 47th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE GPettidee – Time of the Year ft. Philip RayLil Prophet – It's Ya Birthday Ft. La Christ & K.A.S.Philip Ray – We're Gonna Make ItMaj – Carol of The Kings ft. Gabe Real & LiquidDC Talk – Yo Ho HoToby Mac – O Come, All Ye FaithfulJehovah Jireh Production – Rock the Christmas BellsBlanca – Winter WonderlandAaron Cole & John Reuben – BelieveGlee - We Need a Little ChristmasLecrae - Tell the World (Christmas trap edit)Social Club Misfits - Misfit Christmas 2013Rawsrvnt - White ChristmasThi'sl - The Greatest Gift Ever ft. J.R.B SHOC - Jesus JumpToby Mac - Little Drummer BoyMazeedi & Jason Pitts - We Three Kings ft. Sam Tsui & Yasmeen AlPage One, Theory Hazit MG the Visionary & DJ Because - We Three KingsBing Crosby - Happy Holiday (Beef Wellington Remix)Cameron Johnson - Santa Shuffle ft. Dre MurrayHumble Tip - Christmas Time ft. The GyftCameron Johnson - A Rap Song About Christmas ft. Dre MurrayPaul McCartney - Wonderful Christmas TimeBeacon Light - Jingle Bells Hip Hop Christmas Rap Remix (Jesus is the Way)TRU-SERVA - One Horse SleighPettidee - No ChimneyFlame, V. Rose & Young Noah - Clear Sight ChristmasFamily Force 5 - Angels We Have Heard On HighTobyMac - Little Drummer BoyHumble Tip - Merry ChristmasTRU-SERVA - The First NoelAndy Mineo – 12 Days of ChristmasBig Fil - Holy NightYoung Noah - This ChristmasFolk Angel - Ring Christmas Bells (Carol Of The Bells) ft. TedashiiV. Rose - It's ChristmasBlack Knight - A Very Special Christmas ft. FLO & JustWordB-SHOC - The Christmas Clap ft. MelloB-SHOC - Happy Hip Hop ChristmasGemstones - The GiftThe Image Church ft. Jeremy, Big Fil, Pastor Jay - Christmas In The 'Ville