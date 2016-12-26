Watch Loso's highly anticipated battle against top-tier battler DNA

in News
Video of Loso's latest battle is out, and John John Da Don's BullPen Battle League hailed it as a standout.
in Music Videos
The Orlando-based group FREE DAPS released their title track, featuring Loso, and accompanying music video to their upcoming Wild Card EP.
in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Tampa-based artist and battle rapper Loso released a new single "Change Up" featuring Florida up-and-comers Fee-Lo & Yung Prince.
in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download "Bar Exam" by Witness, a cypher track featuring some of his favorite rappers who have been killing it in the battle rap culture. Witness wanted to highlight the culture while bringing Hip…