 Watch Loso's highly anticipated battle against top-tier battler DNA

Christian Hip Hop News

Loso's highly anticipated battle against one of the most watched battle rappers in the world, DNA, has been released.

Warning: Explicit language is used. Fast forward to 1:58 for the battle.

