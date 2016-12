Tracklist:

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Kansas MC cash hollistah. (Die Daily Team) has announced details about his upcoming free EP titledhollistah. will releasethis Fri., December 30.is the name of my "fambase", who've been supportive of my career for the past few years. I wanted to be able to give them a project to show my appreciation for sticking with me throughout the years."1) the preamble.(prod. by [w])2) showtime. (prod. by OnBeatMusic)3) jump. (featuring Lando) (prod. by [w])4) now or never. (prod. by [w])