 Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

Christian Hip Hop News

After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

The Reach Records emcee recently shared that in early 2017, fans should expect to hear a new album.

“It will be out early 2017 (first quarter). There’s no name yet. I’m still processing. It’s definitely thematic. There’s a reoccurring theme of struggle, embracing the struggle, finding grace in the middle of it, and hopefulness through all of it,” he said.

The difference between this one and Anomaly is that the latter focused on Lecrae as an “Outsider” telling people about himself. The new record “is me just fleshing it out. I’m not going to convince you of it, I’m going to be it.”

Lecrae then skirted around the features for the album, and said he’s been in the studio with “a lot of people.”

Some of the names he’s worked with in the last year include Tori Kelly, Tye Tribbett, and Killer Mike. However, he’d only confirm Kellyas a feature on the new record.

He shared that “Can’t Stop Me Now” was inspired by an entry in his journal where he just needed to express himself.

“The song articulates my pain, my struggle, my humanity, me being depressed over scrutiny, loss of life, being misunderstood in so many ways. It drove me to depression and to doubt faith as well, but the resolve is having to climb out of that hole and how faithful God was during that time,” said Lecrae.

He also admitted that he has a second book in him. Lecrae isn’t sure of the topic yet, but perhaps he would cover “daddy issues.”

Read the full interview here.

Photo credit: Joe Gonzales
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Free Download: Dee Black - Baptized

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Listen and download Florida rapper and CEO of HisStory Music Group Dee Black's latest track "Baptized," produced by J.CARDENAS.

Video: Loso - RapGrid Freshman 2017 Freestyle

in Music Videos
Influential battle rap website RapGrid has named Loso a member of its 2017 Freshman class and published a video of a new freestyle by the Tampa-based artist.

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Free Download: Ric Sincere - Full Throttle ft. Sean David Grant

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download Atlanta, Georgia artist Ric Sincere's newest single "Full Throttle," featuring Sean David Grant and produced by Jeremaya and Jordan Roe.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Sho Baraka on reconciling with Lecrae after leaving Reach Records

in Interviews
Sho Baraka and Lecrae formed a friendship nearly a dozen years ago at North Texas University — before they founded the 116 Clique. Neither bond lasted.

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags