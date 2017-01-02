John Givez Announces Departure From Kings Dream Entertainment

His first non-New Year related post of the year read:
it's best I tell y'all I'm no longer w/ @KingsDreamENT. dream junkie is tatted on my skin. I'm 4ever one. but its time I do my own thing.— magicjuandando (@JohnGivez) January 1, 2017
Kings Dream responded with, “We've had a great time creating music with John and wish him the best.”
It is uncertain what the status of the Dream Junkies will be now. Beleaf cryptically answered that question to an inquiring fan.
DreamJunkies are a type of people. Not rappers. We give you the soundtrack you chase the dream We all in different spots. Music was fire tho https://t.co/vWKPX7Az4s— beleafmel (@BeleafMel) January 2, 2017
Stay tuned as this story develops.