 John Givez Announces Departure From Kings Dream Entertainment

Christian Hip Hop News

John Givez is officially flying solo as the rapper announced that he is no longer part of the Kings Dream Entertainment label.

His first non-New Year related post of the year read:



Kings Dream responded with, “We've had a great time creating music with John and wish him the best.”

It is uncertain what the status of the Dream Junkies will be now. Beleaf cryptically answered that question to an inquiring fan.



Stay tuned as this story develops.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

