 Taelor Gray to drop project executive produced by his brother, Christon Gray

Christian Hip Hop News

The Elevationists are back.

Since the Columbus-based group dropped its debut album Necessary in 2007, its members — brothers Taelor and Christon Gray — have become revered solo artists. Their latest effort together, titled Jacob and Judas, will be a Taelor Gray project executive produced by Christon and released exclusively through Pledge Music with limited time to purchase.


"Executive produced by his brother, Christon Gray, the album will be upgraded version of the sound fans have come to love, while exploring a deeper level of vulnerability concerning family, friendships, marriage, the church and the music industry," the Pledge Music description says. "Expect to hear a layer of honesty and musical exploration that you may not hear on Taelor’s commercial releases. Still, refreshing and much needed nonetheless."

Pre-order Jacob and Judas at PledgeMusic.com.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Related Articles

Free Download: Taelor Gray - Close

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Taelor Gray, who was nominated for Best Album of 2015 for The Mocker and the Monarch, released a new track produced by A.G. called "Close".

Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 37 ft. Alex Faith

in News
Alex Faith is the featured interview on our 37th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago! We interview him about his new Intruder EP out now and more, and give you the latest news with our…

Video: Christon Gray - Stop Me

in Music Videos
One of the biggest songs of Christon Gray's career now has a visual.

Christon Gray's 'The Glory Album' debuts on Billboard 200, pair of R&B charts and more

in News
Christon Gray's Fo Yo Soul Recordings debut LP, The Glory Album, found itself on several Billboard charts in its first week of eligibility April 2, 2016.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Sho Baraka on reconciling with Lecrae after leaving Reach Records

in Interviews
Sho Baraka and Lecrae formed a friendship nearly a dozen years ago at North Texas University — before they founded the 116 Clique. Neither bond lasted.

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags