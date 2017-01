Taelor Gray to drop project executive produced by his brother, Christon Gray

About the Author

The Elevationists are back.Since the Columbus-based group dropped its debut albumin 2007, its members — brothers Taelor and Christon Gray — have become revered solo artists. Their latest effort together, titled, will be a Taelor Gray project executive produced by Christon and released exclusively through Pledge Music with limited time to purchase."Executive produced by his brother, Christon Gray, the album will be upgraded version of the sound fans have come to love, while exploring a deeper level of vulnerability concerning family, friendships, marriage, the church and the music industry," the Pledge Music description says. "Expect to hear a layer of honesty and musical exploration that you may not hear on Taelor’s commercial releases. Still, refreshing and much needed nonetheless."Pre-orderat PledgeMusic.com