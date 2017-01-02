Taelor Gray to drop project executive produced by his brother, Christon Gray

Since the Columbus-based group dropped its debut album Necessary in 2007, its members — brothers Taelor and Christon Gray — have become revered solo artists. Their latest effort together, titled Jacob and Judas, will be a Taelor Gray project executive produced by Christon and released exclusively through Pledge Music with limited time to purchase.
15 days left.https://t.co/9uM0pJuqnF— Taelor Gray (@taelor_gray) January 2, 2017
"Executive produced by his brother, Christon Gray, the album will be upgraded version of the sound fans have come to love, while exploring a deeper level of vulnerability concerning family, friendships, marriage, the church and the music industry," the Pledge Music description says. "Expect to hear a layer of honesty and musical exploration that you may not hear on Taelor’s commercial releases. Still, refreshing and much needed nonetheless."
Pre-order Jacob and Judas at PledgeMusic.com.