 Dwayne Reed featured on Nick Cannon's NBC show, launches charitable clothing line

Christian Hip Hop News

On the night that NBC's Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon spotlighted Rapzilla Freshman Dwayne Reed for his viral music video "Welcome to the 4th Grade", the teacher launched a line of merchandise to raise money to buy books for inner-city students.

"Our mission is to excite, equip, and educate learners everywhere," Reed's new Native Supply website says.

"It's no secret that our education system is missing a few pieces. No single person can take all the blame for where we are, but every person has the responsibility to help make things right. Partnering with Mr. Reed and GoTeacher! means that you are excited about positively shaping our children, and ultimately, our future. Help us put the right pieces back into education. Proceeds from each shirt sale will go toward the purchase of new and fascinating books for inner city students."

Watch Reed's spot on Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon with about 4:15 left in the show below, and purchase his GoTeacher! gear at dwaynereed.native.supply.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

