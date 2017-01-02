Dwayne Reed featured on Nick Cannon's NBC show, launches charitable clothing line

Free Download: Dwayne Reed - Anxious ft. Street Hymns in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS CTZN Music artist Dwayne Reed releases a new single called "Anxious" featuring Street Hymns.

Chicago artist Dwayne Reed shares Christian testimony, why he hates 'Chiraq' nickname in Interviews Dwayne Reed, a Chicago-based rapper/signer signed to CTZN Music, shared his Christian testimony with Rapzilla at Legacy Conference 2015, as well as why he hates his city's nickname "Chiraq."

Video: KB - Fall In Love With You (Cover by Dwayne Reed & Dino Zaigirdar) in Music Videos KB's song "Fall In Love With You" covered by Dwayne Reed & Dino Zaigirdar. The original track is from KB's newest album Tomorrow We Live, out now from Reach Records.