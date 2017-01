About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

KJ-52 recently told Rapzilla when non-PledgeMusic fans should expect his latest projectto be released.For those who contributed to the project, they were rewarded with the album on December 25th. For everyone else, you’ll have to wait until January 20. Preorders will be made available on January 16.The veteran emcee also just announced he’d be having a record release party on January 6 in Cape Coral, FL. Head to his Facebook page for more details.For more info on, plus a list of all the pledging perks, check out the campaign here