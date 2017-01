Steven Malcolm Reveals Tracklist, Features, & Preorder for New Album

Debut Album coming 2/17/17



PRE ORDER FRIDAY and instantly get Hot Boy, Party In The Hills, and Never Let You Go!!!!! #4AGAINST5 pic.twitter.com/al3aWHbpuB — Steven Malcolm (@IMGMalcolm) January 3, 2017

Hip-Hop artist Steven Malcolm just released the tracklist for his upcoming self-titled record on 4 Against 5 Records.Malcolm's project will drop on February 17 with the preorder being made available on January 6. Production will be done by Derek Minor, Beam (Tyshane Thompson) and COBRA members Dirty Rice, Joseph Prielozny and Juice Banger$.Features include Andy Mineo, Hollyn, Joey Jewish, Blanca, PYREXX, and more.Rapzilla.com premiered the music video for Malcolm's lead single, "Hot Boy" , last month.