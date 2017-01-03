 Steven Malcolm Reveals Tracklist, Features, & Preorder for New Album

Hip-Hop artist Steven Malcolm just released the tracklist for his upcoming self-titled record on 4 Against 5 Records.



Malcolm's project will drop on February 17 with the preorder being made available on January 6. Production will be done by Derek Minor, Beam (Tyshane Thompson) and COBRA members Dirty Rice, Joseph Prielozny and Juice Banger$.

Features include Andy Mineo, Hollyn, Joey Jewish, Blanca, PYREXX, and more.

Rapzilla.com premiered the music video for Malcolm's lead single, "Hot Boy", last month.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

