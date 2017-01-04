150 Rare Vintage Drum Machines Available for Free Download

Autodafe has just put together an archive of 150 rare vintage drums machines, and you can now have them absolutely free.
This treasure trove of vintage digital goodness takes up about 200MB of space and is set to work on Kontakt programs. If you’re not a Kontakt user, the beats can be mapped out for other interfaces as well.
Autodafe provided a list of features for those looking to download:
“Each kit has been mapped in a General Midi format (more or less, many old drum machines only have 4-5 sounds)
Each kit has been divided into 5 groups: Kicks, Snares, Hats, Cymbals and Toms
Each Group has custom controls for tuning, panning and volume
Each kit has custom graphics”
GET IT HERE.