Jered Sanders: The release date, cover and tracklist of 'Nobody Famous'

Jered Sanders has not kept fans waiting for new music since he released his last full-length album, Hope Is Dope, for free exclusively on Rapzilla.com in Feb. 2016.

Between then and now, Sanders dropped several strong singles and a surprise Black Friday EP. More new music is on the way as the Jan. 27 release date of his new album, Nobody Famous, approaches.

Eshon Burgundy, Ki'Shon Furlow, Shiwan and more make guest appearances.

Tracklist:
  1. Sum'n Good's Gonna Happen (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  2. G.E.S.W. (Grind. Eat. Sleep. Wake Up.) (prod. by Talen Ted)
  3. Nobody Famous (feat. Dee Black) [prod. by Illien Rosewell]
  4. Know About It (feat. Ki'Shon Furlow) [prod. by O.L. for Agape Productions]
  5. Powin' Up (The Spirit Of Peer Pressure) (feat. Shiwan) [prod. by Talen Ted]
  6. Awww Man! (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  7. Heathen | The Gift Of God At Work (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  8. Daddy Duties II (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  9. Nevermind (prod. by Best Kept Secret)
  10. Blessed (feat. Jeremiah Bligen & Mouthpi3ce) [prod. by Best Kept Secret]
  11. Smile (feat. Eshon Burgundy) [prod. by W]
  12. Children Of The Cloth (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  13. We All God's Children (feat. Drique London, Evan Ford, Intalek & K-Hill) [prod. by Illien Rosewell]
  14. Jesus Cares | The Soulful Talented (prod. by W & Illien Rosewell)
