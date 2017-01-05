 nobigdyl.'s New Album, Cover, and Tracklist Revealed

Christian Hip Hop News

Attention attention, nobigdyl. has an announcement. After a 2016 filled with solid features, dyl. is ready to drop his own project in 2017, and it’s coming soon.

The new project will be called Canopy and it is set to release on February 3.

The record has a number of features including: Jarry Manna, Angie Rose, Benjamin Real, WHATUPRG, Emily Allman, Foure, and Camille Faulkner.



“I wrote Canopy coming out of a time of isolation and darkness. It felt like my life was completely falling apart and I’d have to start over again from nothing. God showed me that sometimes there's safety and protection in isolation. Sometimes the darkness makes it easier to see the light,” nobigdyl. said to Rapzilla.

“Purple Dinosaur” is on the project and so is the first true album single, “Tree Tops.”







About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

