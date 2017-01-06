 KRUM Announces 'Blue Eyed Devil' Release, Tracklist, & Preorder

Christian Hip Hop News

Veteran emcee KRUM is dropping a completely free project on February 3, and the preorder is now available.

The album is called Blue Eyed Devil and will be the first full project by KRUM since he changed his name from Playdough.

The album features production from Theory Hazit, Rob Viktum, Harry Krum, Freddie Bruno, and more.

KRUM says to look out for music videos and promos in the next few weeks.

Tracklist:

1. Get Loose (feat. Adan Bean & Elias)
2. Dougie With The Devil
3. Bomb In My Shoe
4. Forget Me Not
5. Broken Vessels
6. Blue Eyed Devil
7. Oddball
8. Wait In Line
9. Pew Pimpin
10. On My Own
11. Tokyo Market (feat. Theory Hazit)
12. My Town Your Town

Get the PREORDER HERE.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

