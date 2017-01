KRUM Announces 'Blue Eyed Devil' Release, Tracklist, & Preorder

Tracklist:

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Veteran emcee KRUM is dropping a completely free project on February 3, and the preorder is now available.The album is calledand will be the first full project by KRUM since he changed his name from Playdough.The album features production from Theory Hazit, Rob Viktum, Harry Krum, Freddie Bruno, and more.KRUM says to look out for music videos and promos in the next few weeks.1. Get Loose (feat. Adan Bean & Elias)2. Dougie With The Devil3. Bomb In My Shoe4. Forget Me Not5. Broken Vessels6. Blue Eyed Devil7. Oddball8. Wait In Line9. Pew Pimpin10. On My Own11. Tokyo Market (feat. Theory Hazit)12. My Town Your TownGet the PREORDER HERE