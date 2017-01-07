 Young Noah on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 48

Young Noah talks about his new EP Slick Depression and more in the featured interview on our 48th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Social Club Misfits - Different People ft. Tree Giants
Torey D'Shaun - Shock Value ft. Ty Brasel, Ki'Shon Furlow & Street Hymns
CJ King - The Get Down
What’s Poppin’ With David Daniels
Pyrexx – I’m Run'N ft. Paul Wall, Canon & T'Burton
Trip Lee - Billion Years ft. Taylor Hill

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Young Noah Interview Part 1
Young Noah – Slick Depression
Young Noah Interview Part 2
Young Noah – Mothership
Young Noah Interview Part 3
Young Noah – Be Honest


LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ Tituz
Joe Cocker - Up Where We Belong
Canon - Eagles
Trip Lee - Rise
Benjamin Broadway- 4EEL 9UD
Mouthpi3ce - Uno
Angie Rose - Wanna Be
Nero - Act Like You Know (Dubstep Mix)
Json - Light Up ft. Serge
Cash Hollistah - Gorilla Tituz edit
Andy Mineo - 'Never Land/Cocky ft. Marz (Tribo 808 Remix)
Fedel - On A Wave
Hi Light - Bet you wont
Steve-T Exclusive - Steve T
Diplo & DJ Snake - Drop (Retrohandz Remix)
KB - Zone Out (Tee-Wyla Club Remix)
Mike Teezy - Xodus Out Of Me
GS - Panda

Calvin Martyr - Lemons ft. Dray South
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Kevmo - Where To Go
#3. Doxamillion - Talk To God ft. Chris Batson
#2. DJ Mykael V - Mango Juice ft. Ty Brasel
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Ty Brasel - 4 ppl still listening
#1. Charles Goose - Everything ft. wordsplayed
Vaughn-J - Save Love
nobigdyl. - Purple Dinosaur
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

